She’s feeling good! Julianne Hough responded to a fan who alleged the 31-year-old was high in a video shared to Instagram on Saturday, May 2. The blonde beauty denied the claim and said she’s just living her best life amid her drama with husband Brooks Laich.

“OK, but honestly, does she seem a little stoned to you? Haha because that’s literally how happy and vibing I [am] after a joint hahaha,” one user commented on a video of the Dancing With the Stars alum finding her groove before teaching an online dance class. “Suuuuuuper HIGH on life baby haha,” she responded with a crying laughing emoji.

Courtesy of Julianne Hough/Instagram

Clearly Julianne is embracing “me time” as she and Brooks are quarantining separately amid the coronavirus pandemic. While she is taking shelter in Los Angeles, the former professional athlete is watching over their home in Idaho.

“It’s really been a magical time,” she said during an Instagram Live on April 22. Although she is not quarantining with her husband, she admitted she doesn’t feel lonely. “I miss people a lot, I wanna hug them and talk to them, but I’m really enjoying this time where I can really connect to what’s really important in my life and look forward to when we get out of this: Who do I want to step into? Who do I want to arrive in this new world as?”

“It was Julianne’s decision to spend time apart,” a source exclusively told In Touch in April. “She feels it’s good for both of them to get some breathing space,” the source explained. “Brooks was OK about it until he found out she’d decided to quarantine with Ben [Barnes].” The TV personality was spotted on a walk with the Chronicles of Narnia actor on April 16.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“Brooks still loves Julianne and wants to make their marriage work, but the bottom line is they’re not on the same page,” the source continued. “She’s too out there for his liking and he can’t keep up with her wackiness and unconventional views on life.”

The pair first began to experience “marriage woes” in January after tying the knot in 2017, another source exclusively revealed. Sadly, they have “matured into different people,” although, “that doesn’t mean they still don’t love each other deeply.”