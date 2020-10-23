Shield your eyes, Jim Bob and Michelle! Joy-Anna Duggar rocked a pair of pants in new photos with son Gideon, breaking the family’s unwritten rule.

“I love my life and being a mom to this wild child!” the Counting On star, 22, captioned several shots with her mini-me. “[Carlin Bates] captured this rare moment of him actually sitting still before he was back to climbing his slide.”

Back in 2013, Michelle, 54 — who shares 19 kids with her husband — explained the reasoning behind the famous family’s modest dress code.

“After I was born again and became a Christian, I really began to cover up,” she said during a TLC Q&A at the time. “I felt like the Lord was saying to me, ‘You know what, you probably shouldn’t be wearing that. It’s a little bit low cut, or a little bit too high, you know?’ I just really felt like I needed to obey what God was saying to me first and understand later. And then I saw in the scriptures a lot of things that helped me understand why I was feeling uncomfortable with my previous clothing choices.”

With that, the Duggar matriarch cleaned out her closet and started fresh, opting for thrift store clothing over major retailers — and her children followed suit.

“As we studied as a family, we found we could come up with our idea of what we thought modesty was, but we really wanted to see what the scriptures said about it,” she continued. “Our interpretation was that from the neck down to the knee should be covered. By keeping those private areas covered, there’s not any ‘defrauding’ going on.”

That said, as her children have gotten older, some of them (cough, cough Jinger and Jill) have been making their own “rules.”

Recently, Jill, 29, revealed she started wearing pants after setting “healthy boundaries” with her family.

During the YouTube Q&A, on September 23, the mom of two explained how she often used to wear dresses or skirts in her teens to please her conservative brood. However, as she and husband Derick Dillard “grew as a couple,” she reevaluated the decision and felt she could still be “modest” and wear pants. “We were able to be ourselves,” Derick added of their decision to distance themselves from the show.

Now, it seems like Joy is following in her sisters’ footsteps. Sorry, Michelle!