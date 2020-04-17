As we self-isolate for another week, we are #CountingOn the Duggar family to keep us entertained. This week, Joy-Anna Duggar shares her sonogram photos, giving us a sneak peek at how her pregnancy is coming along. In other Duggar family news, we recap how the entire squad had to spend Easter Sunday apart when they usually celebrate “Resurrection Day” together. Plus, we get a video tour of Joy-Anna’s new house! And are Jessa and Ben really quarantining separately?! Watch the video above for your “Weekly Dose of Duggar!”

Courtesy of Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth/Instagram