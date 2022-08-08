Home tour! Joy-Anna Duggar welcomed fans into the RV that she shares with husband, Austin Forysth.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel on Sunday, August 7, Joy-Anna and Austin explained that they had just finished the RV and were taking their first trip in the vehicle to Nebraska for her brother Jeremiah Duggar’s wedding to Hannah Wissman.

“I’m so excited because we’re actually taking the RV for the first time since we remodeled it and it looks so good,” the mother of two told her fans.

While Joy-Anna was optimistic about the road trip, Austin admitted it was possible the RV could end up “broke down on the side of the road.” She replied, “There still are a lot of things we need to finish.”

The Counting On alum then explained that they didn’t document “all the cosmetic stuff” that they did to the RV because “it would take a lot of time,” though said she was happy to show off all of the work they had accomplished on the RV ahead of the trip.

After showing off rooms including the kitchen, bathroom and master bedroom, Joy-Anna said that they plan to continue remodeling the RV when they arrive home from the trip. “We still have a lot of little details that we need to finish, but it’s going to be so much fun,” she said.

Joy-Anna and Austin tied the knot in 2017, while they welcomed their son, Gideon, in 2018 and their daughter, Evelyn, in 2020.

In addition to showing off their RV, the couple have also given fans a tour of their house.

Before they purchased their current house in 2019, Joy-Anna and Austin had been living full-time in an RV camper. “I think it’s pretty cool,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum shared about it in August 2019. “It’s a 32-foot-long camper. It has three slide-outs. It fits our family great. We’ve been living in it for nine months to a year, and I love it. It’s hard sometimes because you don’t have the bigger kitchen or space, but it works great. Perfect space for us.”

By November 2019, Joy-Anna and Austin revealed they were adjusting to their new digs. “WE BOUGHT A HOUSE,” Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s daughter captioned an Instagram post at the time. “And YES! We plan to settle down and live in this one for a while! After a year and a half of camper living, we’re so ready!!! I love living in the camper, but I’m ready for more space and a little more organization!”

Keep scrolling to see what Joy-Anna and Austin’s RV looks like after the remodeling process.