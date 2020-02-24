He’s getting so big. Counting On stars Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth shared a sweet tribute to their son, Gideon, on his second birthday on February 23. “Happy 2nd Birthday Gideon!!!” the post began along with cake and present emoji. “This poor guy has been sick the last couple of days but we made the most of it!” Aww, poor little guy.

“Gideon is the happiest little guy, he loves making us laugh, reading books, playing in the dirt, and snack time!!” the tribute continued. “We love you so much!” Several adorable photos of the little boy accompanied the post, including one where Gideon was holding a ball, one where he was eating a donut, and a shot of him on a horse.

The post also featured photos of the toddler with his parents. In one snapshot, Joy, 22, sat on a teeter-totter with her little boy, and there were three slides of Austin, 26, hanging out with his mini-me. Gideon is clearly one adored kid.

Several of little Gideon’s family members shared sweet comments on the post celebrating him. “Aww! Such a cutie!! That smile and laugh! 😍,” Jill Duggar wrote. Another aunt, Anna Duggar, commented, “Happy 2nd Birthday Gideon!!!!!”

Joy gave birth to Gideon on February 23, 2018. “We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth,” the couple told People at the time. “Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful.”

In a webisode TLC posted, it was explained that Joy welcomed her baby in a hospital after she labored for about 20 hours at home before they discovered the baby was breech. That resulted in her getting an emergency cesarean section to safely welcome her first child.

Since then, it seems like Gideon has been a perfectly happy, healthy baby. Joy regularly shares updates about her little boy on social media and revealed to fans on February 15 that their little family got a dog. “Meet our newest addition!” she wrote. “Brielle (or ‘B’ as Gid calls her) has already added so much joy to our family … just look at Gideon’s face!”

The toddler looked overjoyed in the photos she posted with the pooch, and we sincerely hope Gideon has lots of reasons to smile like that all the time. Happy birthday, little man!