Josh Duggar “is terrified of prison” as he begins his more than 12-year sentence at the Texas prison Seagoville FCI, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“Even though Seagoville is low security and not known for violence against inmates, it does happen,” the insider adds of the facility, which currently houses more than 1,700 inmates. “And he’s going in for what fellow criminals and inmates despise: a child sex offender.”

“No one here feels sorry for him,” the source adds.

During his time at Seagoville, Josh, 34, won’t be allowed any conjugal visits with his wife, Anna Duggar. In fact, the only type of physical contact he can engage in with Anna, 34, is “handshakes, hugs, and kisses (in good taste),” according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

These limited types of physical affection can only happen at the beginning and end of any visit, with Josh only receiving four hours of visit time each month.

Among his daily routine will be a clean-up work assignment and additional work details assigned to him by the the Inmate Work Assignment Committee.

Josh’s prison sentence comes after his December 9, 2021, conviction after a six-day trial. A jury deliberated for seven hours before eventually finding the father of seven guilty on one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

While the judge eventually dropped his possession charge at his May 25, 2022, sentencing hearing, Josh still was ordered to serve more than 12 years in prison, despite facing a maximum of 20 years behind bars.

Anna is “still coming to grips” with Josh’s decade-long prison time he now faces, another insider previously told In Touch.

Since Josh is “going away for so long,” Anna has “a lot to deal with, but she’s strong and determined,” the source added.

“The kids will be fine for a little while, but then they’ll start asking a million questions,” the insider continued, before revealing, “Anna is relying on her faith to face the challenges ahead.”

In the wake of his sentence, Anna has leaned on Josh’s family for support in addition to her own. “Anna’s family, the Kellers, have rallied around her, but she’s still close to the Duggars too,” the source added. “She hasn’t turned her back on her in-laws.”

Prior to arriving at Seagoville, Josh was in custody at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas before his prison transfer on June 24.