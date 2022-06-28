As Josh Duggar faces his 12.5-year prison sentence for child pornography charges, he will be living in tight quarters and strict conditions at Texas prison FCI Seagoville, In Touch can confirm.

What Is Josh Duggar’s Prison Living Situation?

According to prison documents obtained by In Touch, there are 1,736 total inmates at the facility. Upon arrival, Josh will be assigned to a room, which is chosen based on bed space availability. Each room features storage space, beds, a folding chair and laundry bag. The inmates are also given sheets, a pillow, towels and a blanket.

The inmate housing is also entirely communal, according to an August 2022 Forbes report. That means there are no self-contained rooms and all activities, including dining, education, laundry and library privileges, are conducted “en masse.”

What Is Josh Duggar’s Prison Attire?

The inmates are expected to wear “clean, wrinkle-free institution issued clothing” during weekdays. The prison has strict rules regarding inmate attire, requiring shirts to be buttoned and tucked in at all times, as well as shoes to be laced and pants to be worn over the outside of them. The prison also has a policy against excessively loose or tight-fitting clothing.

The morning after his arrival, Josh received five shirts, five sets of underwear, a pair of shoes, five pairs of pants, a belt and five pairs of socks. He must tag his clothing with his name and inmate register number.

What Will Josh Duggar Eat in Prison?

Josh’s prison schedule includes three meals a day plus a coffee hour and brunch on weekends. Breakfast is served from 6:30 a.m. until 7:15 a.m. and dinner starts at 4:00 p.m. daily.

Other Famous Inmates at Josh Duggar’s Prison

Other famous inmates serving time at the prison include Christopher Epps, Ralph Shortley and Fernando Rivas.

What Will Josh Duggar’s Work Requirement Be in Prison?

All medically clear inmates are eligible to be assigned clean-up duties, based on the prison’s needs at the time. On top of that, the Inmate Work Assignment Committee assigns prisoners work details in addition to clean-up duties.

Will Josh Duggar Be Allowed Conjugal Visits In Prison?

The convicted felon will not be allowed conjugal visits with his wife Anna Duggar for the duration of his prison sentence.