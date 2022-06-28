It looks like Josh Duggar‘s family could end with the seven children he already shares with wife Anna Duggar, because the convicted felon won’t be allowed conjugal visits with her for the duration of his 12-year prison sentence, which he has just started.

Josh, 33, has been transferred to the Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville, Texas, where he is serving his time after being convicted of receiving child pornography. The Bureau of Federal Prisons website explains that conjugal visits are not allowed at any BOFP facility. So, even if he gets a transfer, Josh won’t be getting any conjugal alone time with Anna.

The only physical contact Josh will be able to have with Anna is “handshakes, hugs, and kisses (in good taste)” at the start and end of any visit, of which he is only allowed four hours of visits per month.

Josh was transferred to Seagoville from the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas on June 28, after calling the jail home ever since his December 9, 2021, conviction. A jury took seven hours to find him guilty on one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography following a six-day trial. At his May 25, 2022, sentencing hearing, the judge dropped his possession charge, but Josh still received 12-years behind bars. He faced a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Anna recently called Josh her “bestie” and seems to be standing by her man despite other Duggar family members urging her to divorce him. In a June 23 Instagram Story post about her her birthday, she wrote, “Officially 34. She then brought up how Josh proposed on her 20th birthday on June 23, 2008. “14 years since I said ‘yes!’ Road tripping to visit my bestie,” she continued.

The devout Christian then explained that she had “‘Even If’ by MercyMe on repeat” and included the lyric, “Jesus, I will cling to You. Come what may.” The couple share four daughters and three sons, ranging in age from 11 years old to 7 months old.

Josh’s cousin Amy Duggar King wrote an open letter to Anna on May 17, posting it on Instagram. “If no one else in your life is saying it, I need you to understand that there is no shame in divorcing Josh,” Amy begged Anna.

She continued, “Josh has chosen how history will remember him,” with his child pornography conviction. “By staying and supporting him you’re allowing him to choose that for you, too,” she continued, adding, “And I know standing up to all of this seems impossible now, but as a mama, your instinct to protect your kids always has to be stronger than your fear.”