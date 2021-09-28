Pregnant Anna Duggar supported her husband, Josh Duggar, at his latest court hearing amid his child pornography case. The former 19 Kids and Counting stars were filmed together as they left a federal courthouse in Arkansas.

On September 27, all four motions filed on August 20 by Josh’s attorney, Justin Gelfand, including the motion to suppress or dismiss evidence, including a photo of Josh’s hands that were taken while he was in custody on April 20, 2021, at the Washington County jail in Fayetteville, as well as to dismiss the child pornography case entirely, were denied. Despite the news, Josh and Anna, both 33, were seen leaving the courthouse smiling at one another.

The appearance is a rarity for Anna, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s seventh child. Following her husband’s arrest, in which he was charged with receiving and possessing child pornography, Anna has refrained from commenting and has not shared anything on social media, save for one incident in which she posted and then deleted a photo of Josh playing chess with their son, Michael, 10, on Instagram. According to “Without a Crystal Ball” podcast host Katie Joy, the photo was from a game night in 2019.

Along with Michael, the couple share Mackynzie, 11, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Maryella, 22 months. The couple announced they were pregnant with their seventh child, a girl, on April 23 via Instagram, days before Josh was arrested on charges of two counts pertaining to child pornography, including children under the age of 12.

In court filings obtained by In Touch, Josh had a family photo screensaver on the laptop he allegedly used to “download from the internet and, subsequently, possess” multiple files which depicted “minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

Currently, Josh is allowed to see his children with supervision from Anna. A source told People the former Counting On star believes her husband is “innocent.”

In 2015, In Touch broke the news that Josh’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, had waited more than a year to contact police after Josh confessed to sexually molesting several female minors, including four of his sisters and a babysitter. The news led to the cancellation of 19 and Counting and the creation of Counting On. Josh was not included in the show, but Anna and their children were. The spinoff was canceled following Josh’s indictment on child pornography charges.

Josh pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on April 30. If he’s found guilty of the charges, he faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000.00 on each count. His pretrial conference is scheduled for November 18, while his jury trial is set for November 30.