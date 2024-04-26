It appears that Jon Gosselin wants to take the next step in his relationship with girlfriend Stephanie Lebo, and teased his plans to propose following his 32 pound weight loss.

Jon, 47, shared his plan to lose weight before he proposes to Stephanie, 36, though didn’t reveal exactly when he will pop the question.

“I can’t tell you because she’s probably going to watch this. So it’s – everything’s like a big surprise,” he told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, April 25, about the proposal. “I’ve lost like 32 pounds, so, you know, I feel pretty good about it … I want to do further. So, I know when I’m going to propose.”

Despite his decision to not reveal when he plans to propose, Jon assured fans that he will make Stephanie his wife one day. “I’ve always wanted to be with someone who’s supportive and I love her to death and my kids love her, too,” he told the outlet. “So, I mean, I’m not getting any younger.”

The couple revealed they had been secretly dating for two years back in August 2023. “We met at a backyard barbecue at a mutual friend Dean’s house,” the father of eight told The U.S. Sun about how they first connected. “It was a hillbilly thing we let fireworks off, it was fun. I had been single for a few months after Colleen [Conrad] and I broke up.”

Sparks instantly flew between Jon and Stephanie, and the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum said they haven’t “stopped talking” since they started dating.

While the couple initially kept their relationship a secret, they have since opened up about their romance on social media.

Jon and Stephanie have celebrated many holidays together, while he teased how they planned to celebrate Christmas 2023 with his kids Collin and Hannah. “We do Christmas dinner early because the Philadelphia Eagles play,” the former TV personality told The U.S. Sun about their plans for the holiday. “Friends and family will come to the house, and we’ll have ham and all that stuff.”

One week later, Jon and Stephanie documented their New Year’s Eve celebration together on social media. More recently, Stephanie shared a sweet tribute post to Jon to celebrate his birthday on April 1.

Jon previously opened up about his weight gain in February, admitting that his relationship with Stephanie played a role in his changing appearance. “I just got complacent with my health,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I’m in a comfortable relationship. I love my girlfriend, Stephanie. We just eat whatever we want, do whatever.”

He added that his job as a DJ didn’t help, as the “nighttime lifestyle” isn’t always good for his body.

Before he found love with Stephanie, Jon was best known for his marriage to ex-wife Kate Gosselin. The former couple – who were married from 1999 until 2009 – share twins Mady and Cara, 23, as well as sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel, 19.

Kate, 49, was awarded custody of all eight kids in the divorce settlement, though Jon later gained custody of Hannah in May 2018 and of Collin in December 2018.