Jon Gosselin rang in the new year with his girlfriend, Stephanie Lebo.

“Every second, every minute, every hour, every day, EVERY YEAR, I love you more and more,” Stephanie, 35, captioned a selfie of the pair via Instagram on ​Sunday, December 31. “Happy New Years my love! Thank you for loving me so.”

Not only did the couple spend quality time with each other on the holiday, but they also celebrated with friends. Stephanie shared another photo of her and Jon, 46, posing with a large group as they stood under a sign that read, “2024.”

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum also uploaded a video to his own profile, revealing that they attended a party in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The couple celebrated New Year’s Eve together five months after they revealed they had been secretly dating for two years.

“We met at a backyard barbecue at a mutual friend Dean’s house,” Jon told The U.S. Sun in August 2023 about the beginning of their romance. “It was a hillbilly thing we let fireworks off, it was fun. I had been single for a few months after Colleen [Conrad] and I broke up.”

They quickly hit it off and began messaging, while Jon explained that they hadn’t “stopped talking” since.

The couple also celebrated Christmas ​​2023 together with his kids Collin and Hannah, as well as friends. “We do Christmas dinner early because the Philadelphia Eagles play,” he told The U.S. Sun about their plans ahead of the holiday. “Friends and family will come to the house, and we’ll have ham and all that stuff.”

He added that he and Stephanie were going to “cook together,” though his “kids don’t cook” with them.

Despite now being head over heels in love with Stephanie, the former TLC personality is best known for his marriage to his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin. Jon and Kate, 48, share eight children: twins Mady and Cara, 23, as well as sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel, 19.

The former couple tied the knot in 1999, while the I Just Want You to Know author filed for divorce in 2009. She was awarded custody of all eight kids in the divorce settlement, though Jon later gained custody of Hannah in May 2018 and Collin in December of that same year.

While Jon and Kate split more than a decade ago, their drama has continued to make headlines over the years.

Kate recently lost a lawsuit where she demanded $132,000 in back child support from Jon, In Touch confirmed in November 2023. She initially filed an adverse revival against Jon in September 2022 and asked a Pennsylvania court to enforce the payment of a prior judgment.

After she lost the case, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Jon was “relieved” with the outcome and believes his ex should “earn her own money.”

The source explained that Jon was uncomfortable with Kate using money from their children’s accounts to pay for her own bills. “It was difficult enough for Jon to watch Kate have the children film during most of their childhood, only to dip into their hard earned money to spend on herself,” the insider added, seemingly referencing a separate source’s previous claim to In Touch that Kate “borrowed” $100,000 from her kids’ trust fund in order “to survive.”