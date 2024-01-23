Jon Gosselin revealed that he got Botox injections before he performed a DJ set at Sundance Film Festival.

“I was invited to the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center pop-up inside the NFP lounge. They were offering both CellSound, which tightens your skin and gets rid of fat,” Jon, 46, said about the cosmetic work he had done before performing at Media.com’s Beats & Burgers Bash event at the festival on January 20. “They were also offering Dysport injections, which is like Botox.”

The Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum added that he was hesitant to have the injections because he hates “pain,” though “everyone kept telling [him to not] worry” and that it “doesn’t hurt.” He added, “They were right.”

“They did the first shot between my eyes! I was like, ‘This better make me beautiful!’” Jon continued. “I kept looking in the mirror to see if it worked.”

He then said that the CellSound machine “was crazy.” Jon said of the process, “I literally lay down for 45 minutes while they rubbed a metal device around my stomach … just the fat spots and I was done. It took 4 centimeters off. Makes you wonder if the gym is really necessary.”

Jon added that he wanted to look his “best” for the DJ event, as well as “better for myself, my girlfriend Stephanie [Lebo] and for my DJ Career.”

“I’m 46 years old. Most DJs are a lot younger than me,” the former reality star admitted. “Now that I know there are ways to look and feel better, I’m going to keep it up.”

After he had the cosmetic work done, Jon performed a set that included music from movies spanning several decades and genres for the packed crowd. “This party was a rager,” he said about the experience. “People went wild and danced the entire time.”

Ava Lane

While Jon’s DJ career is thriving, he is best known for his marriage to his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin. The former couple share eight children: twins Mady and Cara, 23, as well as sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel, 19.

Jon and Kate, 48, tied the knot in 1999, while she filed for divorce in 2009. Kate was awarded custody of all eight kids in the divorce settlement. However, Jon later gained custody of Hannah in May 2018 and Collin that same year in December.

In addition to working as a DJ, Jon works as a ​Information Technology (I.T.) Specialist at a local hospital with. He previously explained how he balances his day job with his DJ career while exclusively speaking to In Touch.

“I don’t start till 10 o’clock so I can work Sunday nights,” he said of his day job in February 2023. “I can work Thursday nights ​because I don’t start until 10 o’clock on Friday and Fridays are half days. So, I usually try to get all my hours in.”

Jon noted that everything in his life is “task oriented,” adding, “I maintain a schedule. Everything’s in my Google calendar and what I need to do, where I need to be.”

The U.S. Sun was the first to report about Jon’s experience at the Sundance Film Festival.