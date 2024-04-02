Jon Gosselin’s girlfriend, Stephanie Lebo, made sure he had a memorable day while wishing him a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday my love,” Stephanie, 35, captioned a selfie of the pair via Instagram on Monday, April 1.

Jon, 47, showed his appreciation for the post by commenting, “Thank u darling, Love you!!!”

Stephanie shared the sweet post after they revealed they had been secretly dating for two years in August 2023. “We met at a backyard barbecue at a mutual friend Dean’s house,” the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star told The U.S. Sun about the beginning of their romance. “It was a hillbilly thing we let fireworks off, it was fun. I had been single for a few months after Colleen [Conrad] and I broke up.”

Jon and Stephanie quickly hit it, and he said they haven’t “stopped talking” since they began dating.

The pair has gone on to celebrate many holidays together, including Christmas ​​2023 with his kids Collin and Hannah. “We do Christmas dinner early because the Philadelphia Eagles play,” Jon told The U.S. Sun about their plans for the holiday. “Friends and family will come to the house, and we’ll have ham and all that stuff.”

Shortly after, Jon and Stephanie rang in the new year by celebrating New Year’s Eve together.

“Every second, every minute, every hour, every day, EVERY YEAR, I love you more and more,” Stephanie captioned a selfie with Jon via Instagram on December 31, 2023. “Happy New Years my love! Thank you for loving me so.”

Despite his strong relationship with Stephanie, Jon is best known for his marriage to ex-wife Kate Gosselin. Jon and Kate, 49 – who were married from 1999 until 2009 – share eight children: twins Mady and Cara, 23, as well as sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel, 19

Following their split, Kate was awarded custody of all eight kids in the divorce settlement. However, Jon eventually gained custody of Hannah in May 2018 and Collin in December of that same year.

Courtesy of Stephanie Lebo/Instagram

While Jon has close relationships with Collin and Hannah, he is currently estranged from his six other kids. Hannah recently opened up about her relationship with Kate, revealing that her mother has met her boyfriend, Lennon Johnson Jr., despite their strained relationship.

“Well, yeah. She’s my mom,” Hannah told Entertainment Tonight when asked if Kate had met Lennon, 21, in February. “We talk about school and we talk about life.”

Hannah then insisted that she won’t let Kate or anyone else’s opinions influence her relationship. “I mean, obviously everybody has an opinion and I’m open to listening to everybody’s opinion,” the former reality star explained. “But at the end of the day, my choices are my choices.”