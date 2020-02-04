Facing hardships. Jon Gosselin addresses the “tumultuous” family drama and “sibling alienation” that he’s dealing with during a new podcast appearance on February 3. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star says that his son Collin is being ostracized by the other kids that live with Kate Gosselin, and he’s hoping for that to change in the near future.

“There’s no contact between Collin and his other siblings,” Jon, 42, reveals on the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast. “But there’s contact between Hannah and the other siblings. So the problem right now is we have parent alienation and we have sibling alienation,” he explains. “With the guardian ad litem, she’s trying to alleviate that, and I’m trying to get family therapy through Collin and Hannah’s therapist, so that therapist can talk to the other siblings and try to find some common ground.”

Courtesy of Jon Gosselin/Instagram

However, the sextuplets are turning 18 in two years, so he fears it will be a “difficult” process. On the bright side, it won’t be long until Hannah and Collin are driving, and Jon is optimistic that will help. “They have every right to go drive to their siblings’ school and pick the kids up, and Kate can’t stop them. So you know, I’m hoping that’ll break down a lot of the tension between siblings,” he states.

While sharing an update about his brood, the former TV personality proudly reveals that his daughter Cara is now on her college’s crew team. “As far as competitive sports, I would say Cara is the only one that really did competitive sports,” he says. So what about the kids that reside with him?

Courtesy of Jon Gosselin/Instagram

“They don’t play sports,” the reality star-turned-DJ dishes. “Collin does JROTC so he stays pretty active and Hannah … she has gym class,” he shares. “She’s more of a socialite.”

Looking ahead, Jon seemingly hopes that his other four children living with Kate, 44, will consider moving in with him, because Cara and Mady are both off to college already. “So what my attorneys and hers decided is custody is left up to my children, so if they decide to go live with mom or they decide to live with dad, it’s up to them,” he says.

Back in October, he shared the same sentiments while opening up about his legal woes with Kate. “Custody’s really up to the kids. And now I don’t have a gag so I can talk about it,” the father of eight exclusively told In Touch. “It’s supposed to be up to them. If Hannah really wants to go, I just drop her off or Kate comes to pick her up or whatever. I can’t control that. And that’s the way it should be.”