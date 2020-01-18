Jon Gosselin Proves He Can Still Pack the House With His DJ Skills: 'To All the Haters!'

He’s working the turntables. Jon Gosselin shared a photo from inside the venue of his latest DJ gig to prove to nay-sayers that he can still get the party started. While taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, January 17, the former reality star shared a portrait of his high-end equipment, before posting another snap showing the room filled with people.

“To all the haters! Packed already,” the father of eight captioned the second photo.

The 42-year-old has been finding new opportunities in recent months, shortly after he took a hiatus from the nightlife scene. “I’m back,” he wrote while announcing his return on December 12.

Jon started developing a passion for DJing back in 2015, when he was securing 12 to 15 jobs per month at events held in Pennsylvania. At the time, he did an interview where he discussed how he came up with song selection and more.

“With my ability now, I’ll be able to entertain the crowd and keep it going,” he told OK! Magazine, before giving kudos to fellow disc jockeys. “I give props to them because it’s really hard. It’s not just like I’m going to play my top 40 and just play what’s on the radio.”

Earlier this month, the former TV personality showed support to another friend who also works as a DJ. “Come and celebrate the Eagles first playoff game with @djkooliekirk in Malvern, PA!!!! Go Birds,” Jon wrote.

When he’s not dropping the hottest remixes, Jon is spending time with his kids. Hannah and Collin both live with him full-time, so they have grown even closer as of late.

The trio recently celebrated the holidays together and it was clear they had a blast in each other’s company. “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!!!! Wishing you the best in 2020 from our family to you and your family,” he wrote on December 25. Jon’s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, was also present for the festivities.

These days, the Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum has continued to work hard in order to set a positive example for his children. He previously told In Touch exclusively, “I try to teach my kids about the world and [Hannah] and [Collin] want to get jobs.”