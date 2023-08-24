Jon Gosselin ​is getting candid, revealing that he hasn’t spoken to estranged twin daughters Mady and Cara in 10 years and it’s been five years since he last talked to four of his sextuplets.

“I haven’t talked to Mady and Cara for, oh I don’t even know, over a decade. And then I haven’t talked to Joel, Aaden, Leah and Alexis for five years,” Jon, 46, revealed in an August 22 interview. Two of the sextuplets, Hannah and Collin, 19, moved in with the former reality star during their high school years. The remaining kids lived with ex-wife Kate Gosselin following the former couple’s 2009 divorce.

“At this point, they’re adults now. So, I mean, I don’t even know their phone numbers or stuff,” Jon said of the children he hasn’t spoken to, adding, “Hannah went down there and talked to them … I’ve kind of just stuck with the kids that live here.”

“I’ve tried to reach out to them, and it has failed numerous times,” he continued, claiming that nothing is going to change after Kate, 48, reportedly “alienated” him from six of his children. “So, until my other kids figure that out … [and] stop believing in one side of the story, I can’t do anything else,” he claimed.

Jon said that he isn’t even aware of what Kate thinks of his romance with girlfriend Stephanie Lebo, explaining, “I don’t talk to Kate. I have no idea. I haven’t heard her voice since 2018.”

Jon and Kate married in 1999, and welcomed twins Mady and Cara, 22, in October 2000. They were joined by their six younger siblings when Kate gave birth to sextuplets in May 2004. The family of multiples rocketed to fame on Jon and Kate Plus 8, which ran on TLC from January 2007 through November 2009, the year the former couple divorced. After the split the show was renamed to Kate Plus 8, which aired from June 2010 through July 2017.

In the July 2023 Vice TV special Dark Side of the 2000s, Collin maintained his claims that Kate was abusive towards him and his decision to tell others was why she “sent [him] away.” He was sent by his mother to live at the Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute in 2016 for alleged “special needs.”

“I was starting to tell people what was going on at home and, you know, she caught wind of that and had to put me somewhere where I wouldn’t be able to get the secrets out,” Collin alleged about why he was sent away to a psychiatric hospital until Jon said he spent $1 million to eventually get Collin out. Kate ​lost custody of Collin to Jon in December 2018, who then moved in with his father. Hannah had started living with Jon in May of that year.

Mady lashed out at Collin following the Vice special in a lengthy Instagram Story post on July 19. “I never wanted to have to speak up about this in order to allow my brother the ability to live privately after the conclusion of our family’s TV show, but I’ve been overwhelmed by hate messages in the last few days, and I feel I must set the record straight,” she began.

“I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s) who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last year),” Mady alleged. “Further, I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behavior toward others based [on] their racial identity, gender identity or religious beliefs to be in my life. Kindness, tolerance, love and acceptance are core values in life, and I refuse to compromise them for ANYONE, even my brother Collin, who has unfortunately made his opinions very clear in private.”