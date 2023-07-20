Mady Gosselin took to social media to slam the claims her brother Collin Gosselin made during his bombshell Vice TV interview, and she accused her sibling of “physical violence” and “hate speech.’

“I never wanted to have to speak up about this in order to allow my brother the ability to live privately after the conclusion of our family’s TV show, but I’ve been overwhelmed by hate messages in the last few days, and I feel I must set the record straight,” Mady, 22, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 19.

Mady added that she was speaking out about Collin, 19, in response to seeing “hundreds of people messaging [her] private accounts with the most hurtful words you can imagine in the last few days.”

“I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s) who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last year),” Mady alleged. “Further, I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behavior toward others based [on] their racial identity, gender identity or religious beliefs to be in my life. Kindness, tolerance, love and acceptance are core values in life life, and I refuse to compromise them for ANYONE, even my brother Collin, who has unfortunately made his opinions very clear in private.”

While asking the public for “peace and privacy,” Mady concluded that there “is no conversation to be had about rebuilding relationships with anyone in [her] life after reaching the point of physical violence and hate speech.”

“I cannot speak any further on why Collin has done these things, just that I have witnessed them,” she claimed at the end of her statement.

Collin has not publicly addressed Mady’s comments. A rep for Collin did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Courtesy of Mady Gosselin/Instagram

One day prior, Collin appeared on Vice TV’s Dark Side of the 2000s in an episode titled, “Jon & Kate Plus 8: Family Circus.” During the episode, Collin dropped multiple allegations against his six estranged siblings and their mother, Kate Gosselin.

Kate, 48, shares twins Mady and Cara in addition to sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden with former husband Jon Gosselin. Jon, 46, Kate and their children appeared on their initial TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8 in addition to its spinoff, Kate Plus 8, until the latter ended in 2017. After Jon and Kate split in 2009, all of their children lived with Kate until 2018. That May, Hannah, 19, moved in with Jon after she expressed that she was “unhappy and uncomfortable” living with Kate. After Kate lost custody of Collin in December 2018, he moved in with Jon and Hannah.

After Collin rehashed his near-fatal 2022 car accident, he claimed during his interview that Kate and his siblings — aside from Hannah — never reached out to him. He also speculated whether Kate was involved in his siblings’ estrangement from him.

“I think my mom kind of drove a social barrier between us,” Collin said.

Additionally, Collin opened up about his experience at the Philadelphia psychiatric unit Fairmount Behavioral Health System, which Kate sent him to in 2017 amid alleged behavioral issues.

“It was a really, really dark place. All I had was myself. I didn’t have anybody else,” Collin said, before claiming, “You know, I had no support system. It was scary. I was confused. I was lost.”