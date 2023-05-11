Proud dad. Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum Jon Gosselin sent well wishes to his sextuplets on their 19th birthday despite being estranged from four of them.

“HAPPY 19th BIRTHDAY to all my Kids!! I love you all so much!!” Jon, 46, shared via Instagram on Wednesday, May 10, alongside a throwback photo of Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis, Hannah and Leah.

The father of 8 – who also shares 22-year-old twins Mady and Cara with ex-wife Kate Gosselin – has had a rocky relationship with his children since the former couple’s 2009 divorce.

“The fact [that] we are no longer in court, is just one less thing on our plates,” he exclusively told In Touch earlier this month about the end of their decade-long custody battle. “The Pennsylvania court system and my ex-wife now have nothing to do with my children successfully accomplishing their goals and moving past 14 years of erroneous bickering in court.”

The former reality star added, “This is a new life for everybody, and it feels great.”

While Jon remains estranged from Mady, Cara, Adden, Joel, Alexis and Leah, he was granted custody of Collin in December 2018 after Kate, 48, failed to appear for a court hearing regarding the matter. Nearly three years later, in August 2021, daughter Hannah moved in with her father and brother.

Jon has made numerous public pleas to his children over the years, letting them know that they are always “welcome.”

“Leah, Aaden, Joel and Alexis, I love you,” he said in a video call with Entertainment Tonight in May 2020. “I don’t know what’s holding you up. I don’t know what the ill will is, but if you watch or don’t watch or see it on the internet, I love you, happy [16th] birthday.”

He continued, “Sorry I have to go through media channels. I know no one likes that or whatever, but it’s kinda hard to reach out to you,” he added. “But anyway, good luck and hopefully you call or call Hannah and you can walk to my house. It’s all good.”

In response to one of the DJ’s gestures, Mady publicly slammed her father saying, “He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane.”

“He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen,” she told People in 2016.