Life is sweeter together! John David Duggar and his wife, Abbie Duggar (née Burnett), received several congratulatory messages from their loved ones while celebrating their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, November 3.

The Counting On couple, who went public with their courtship in June 2018, shared how blessed they feel to have reached this milestone in their marriage.

Courtesy John David and Abbie Duggar/Instagram

“No one else makes my heart as happy as you do. No one else makes me smile or feel so loved. I just want you to know that with you is where I always want to be,” John David, 30, and Abbie, 28, captioned their post, including pics from an outdoor shoot.

“Happy Anniversary, you two!” Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) replied in the comments, while his sister-in-law Anna Duggar (née Keller) added, “Congratulations!!!!!” John David’s parents, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, also showed love to the duo from their shared Instagram account, writing, “Happy Anniversary! You two were made for each other!!”

The lovebirds tied the knot on November 3, 2018, after courting for four months, and fans got to watch them exchange their very first kiss at the altar. It was a very special occasion for both sides of their families, considering Abbie’s father officiated the ceremony, and the cameras were rolling for Counting On.

Courtesy of John David and Abbie Duggar/Instagram

“I, John, take you, Abbie, to be my cherished wife for as long as we both shall live,” John David recited in front of their loved ones. “You are my virtuous woman. All the things on earth pale in comparison to you. By God’s grace, I will love and cherish, honor and respect, and encourage and lead you by my example.”

Abbie made similar promises in her vows. “You are a gracious gift to me, sent from God. You are above and beyond anything I have ever dreamed of and I’m honored and humbled to have you as my husband,” she said. “I give myself wholly to you, John. By God’s grace, I will hold nothing back. I will be faithful and guard my heart, keeping it only for you. I will love you unconditionally, and without reservations.”

After making it official, the duo announced her pregnancy in August 2019 and welcomed their baby girl on January, 7, 2020, naming her Grace Duggar.