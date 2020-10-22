Courtesy of John and Abbie Duggar/Instagram

Keeping the spark alive! John David Duggar and his wife, Abbie Duggar (née Burnett), look smitten in new PDA photos they shared just weeks ahead of their second wedding anniversary.

“Honeymooners forever,” John David, 30, and Abbie, 28, captioned the flirtatious snaps posted on their shared Instagram account on Thursday, October 22.

Abbie can be seen gazing adoringly at her husband and giggling while holding onto his chest in the heartwarming snapshots. The duo shared one more portrait on their Instagram Stories with the message, “I love you to the moon and back.”

Duggar family friend Carlin Bates replied with heart-eye emojis and John David’s sister Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) also left a comment, reading, “Y’all so cute.”

John David and Abbie said their “I dos” back in November 2018 surrounded by their closest pals and relatives. “We are so excited to be married!” they said to Us Weekly following the ceremony. “It was a beautiful moment and we so appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us. Most of all we are thankful to Christ for bringing us together. This is going to be an amazing journey!”

The couple previously revealed they were in a courtship in June 2018 and surprised fans the following month by announcing they were engaged and planning to wed soon. John David and Abbie had been friends before they got serious, but she said when he visited her in Oklahoma for a church event, it brought them much closer.

In August 2019, the lovebirds shared their excitement while announcing they were expecting their first child together. “We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world,” John David and Abbie told People about her pregnancy. “It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise.”

After welcoming their little girl, Grace Duggar, in January 2020, John David and Abbie have been capturing all of her milestone moments and sharing them online. In early October, they posted photos from her darling seasonal shoot. “Our little pumpkin doodle,” the proud parents wrote alongside one pic.

This will be Grace’s first holiday season and a special occasion for the couple!