It’s that time of year! John David Duggar and wife Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) captured a precious portrait of their 9-month-old smiling in a pumpkin patch-themed shoot and their family members absolutely adored it.

“Our little pumpkin doodle,” the proud parents captioned the new snap of Grace rocking a button-up denim top, black pants, Old Navy boots and a cute patterned hair bow on Sunday, October 4. “Adorable!” Joy-Anna Duggar replied to the Instagram post. “So much cuteness!” Anna Duggar later commented about their niece.

Courtesy of John David Duggar and Abbie Duggar/Instagram

The Counting On couple, who have been married since 2018, embraced parenthood with open arms. Just a few weeks ago, Abbie, 28, and John David, 30, gushed over their bundle of joy.

“Can’t stop looking at those sweet, smiley eyes! She is such a gift from God!” they wrote from their shared account on September 14.

Prior to that, Abbie and John David revealed the milestones their daughter has reached. “She had a major growth spurt and has learned to sit up, crawl and is starting to pull up! Time flies when you’re having fun!” they shared with fans.

With a little one to watch at home, the couple rarely gets out to enjoy date nights so they enjoyed having the opportunity for some alone time in August. “My favorite place to be is with you!!!” the lovebirds captioned their rare PDA pics. “Thanks to Jana Duggar for babysitting so we could sneak away for a few hours!”

Courtesy of John David and Abbie Duggar/Instagram

John David’s twin sister previously revealed how surprised she was to see him getting serious with Abbie before they exchanged their vows.

“It’s crazy to think John is at this point in his life because, for the longest time, I was like, ‘OK, is he ever going to, you know, get married?'” she said on the TLC series before raving over what a great match they are. “And now he’s at this point, and she’s just, I think, perfect for him … They complete each other.”

In January, Jana shared another thoughtful message while celebrating John David’s first birthday as a dad. “Ever since John and I were little we’ve been asked if we have that ‘twin thing.’ You know, the thing where you feel what the other one is feeling or know what the other one is thinking,” she wrote. “Well, John, I’ve always answered that with a ‘no’ — but now I can honestly say that the day little Gracie was born I felt every bit of happiness that you did, so I guess it must be real.”

Grace is so loved!