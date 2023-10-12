Joy-Anna Duggar reunited with little sister Johannah Duggar for her 18th birthday and shared a rare snap of her lesser-seen sister.

“Happy Birthday Johannah!” the TLC personality, 25, shared a sweet snap of the two Duggar siblings via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 12. In another slide, Joy-Anna panned the camera along the long dining table as she showed off the festivities, captioning the clip, “Brunch. Celebrating the BIRTHDAY girl!”

Johannah is Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s 16th child and sixth daughter. Similar to most of the younger Duggar children — which include Jennifer Duggar, Jordyn-Grace Duggar and Josie Duggar — sightings of the Counting On alum are few and far between as she does not have her own social media accounts and only appears online when her family members post photos.

Courtesy of Joy-Anna Duggar/Instagram

Jessa Duggar updated fans on her little sisters in 2018 while promoting their Happy Heart album — where the younger Duggar girls recorded hymns and Christian songs.

“Can’t believe how grown up these girls are looking — especially Johannah!” the mom of four shared via Instagram in November 2018. “If you are looking for a way to share joy with those around you, you should consider getting my little sisters’ album for your family or friends this year.”

Fans have watched the Duggars grow up on 19 Kids and Counting, as well as Counting On. Johannah’s birth was featured in the special Raising 16 Kids, which premiered in March 2006.

Jim Bob, 58, and Michelle, 57, recently came under fire for their parenting skills after son-in-law Derick Dillard alleged the Duggar kids never went past a middle school education level.

“If a family sees an opportunity to make money, they can justify taking away their kids’ time [in school] because, well, they don’t need education, they can just have this money to support them,” the lawyer said in a conversation with the Los Angeles Times on September 28.

Derick, 34, then went on to claim that “none” of his wife Jill Duggar’s 18 siblings “really had much education past the seventh grade.”

While Jill, 32, did not confirm her siblings’ education level, the Counting the Cost author agreed that children on reality TV need to be protected when it comes to schooling.

“I can’t say that kids should never be involved in reality TV because I think parents should have a say. But I think networks should have more accountability in place to make sure that kids are being protected, and that they’re getting the education they need, that [the TV show] is not taking priority and that their rights are not being violated,” Jill explained. “There were very vulnerable moments, like I point out in the book, where I wish I didn’t have to be on reality TV, but I had to.”