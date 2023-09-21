Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Divorce Is Getting Messy: See the Timeline Amid Her Lawsuit

Ever since they began dating in 2017, many fans of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were envious of their seemingly picture-perfect romance. The A-list couple only became more loved as they tied the knot in 2019 and started a family with two daughters. When Joe and his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, kicked off the Jonas Brothers’ world tour at Yankee Stadium in August 2023, Sophie was there to cheer on her husband as he dedicated the love song “Hesitate” to her.

That’s why it came as such a shock to fans when, weeks later, Joe filed for divorce, noting that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” There have since been countless rumors about what went wrong, and what initially seemed to be a cordial divorce became messy after Joe’s team seemingly went into damage control and Sophie sued Joe over their children.

Keep scrolling for the complete timeline of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce.