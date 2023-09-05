Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from wife Sophie Turner after four years of marriage, according to court records viewed by In Touch. ​

Joe, 34, filed paperwork in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday, September 5. According to multiple reports, Joe cited the reason for their breakup is because their marriage is “irretrievably broken”

The filing comes two days after the duo seemingly tried to put split rumors to rest during a Sunday, September 3 Jonas Brothers tour stop in Austin, Texas, where Joe wore his wedding ring and Sophie was seemingly photographed by a concertgoer offstage watching his performance.

The couple’s relationship troubles made headlines earlier that day when reports surfaced that Joe had been in contact with multiple divorce attorneys in Los Angeles. The pair were reportedly having trouble for months leading up to the news, hitting a “crossroads” earlier this year.

“Things are tense between them,” a source told In Touch at the time. “The two have a lot on their plate right now. … It’s not surprising that there’s tension between them. But they love each other, so whatever it is they’re going through, their friends and family are confident the two will work it all out.”

Joe and Sophie – who share two daughters – first met after Joe slid into the Game of Thrones star’s DMs in 2016. After weeks of communicating online, they met in person at a British pub when his band was touring in the U.K.

“He didn’t bring security. He brought a friend, and they drank just as hard as the rest of us. I remember the two of us spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we just found a space far in the corner and we just talked,” Sophie told Harper’s Bazaar UK in May 2019. “We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I was, like, not bored. It wasn’t contrived. It wasn’t small talk — it was just so easy. And soon we were, like, inseparable. I went on tour with him.”

One year into dating, Joe popped the question and Sophie “said yes,” sharing the exciting news to social media in October 2017 alongside a series of photos of her stunning engagement ring. They tied the knot for the first time in a spur of the moment Las Vegas wedding ceremony after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. The following month, they celebrated their love in front of friends and family in Sarrians, Francen at Le Château de Tourreau.

“I feel as though the only thing that’s changed for me is having this incredible sense of security. Just the word ‘husband’ and the word ‘wife’: they solidify the relationship. I love being married. I think it’s wonderful. I’m sure we’ll have our hiccups, but right now the security and the safety are everything,” Sophie told Elle following their nuptials.

In July 2020, they would welcome their first child together, daughter Willa. They welcomed their second daughter in July 2022, but have yet to reveal her name.

Joe is currently on tour with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas on their “Five Albums. One Night.” tour. The pair’s last public appearance was at the band’s New York City show in August.