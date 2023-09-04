Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner seemingly put reports that they are headed for a divorce to rest. The Jonas Brothers rocker was spotted wearing his wedding ring onstage while the Game of Thrones actress was spotted in the audience at his Austin, Texas, concert on September 3.

An eyewitness told In Touch that Joe, 34, was spotted wearing his wedding band while performing with the Jonas Brothers at the Moody Center. According to social media footage circulating online, The Staircase actress, 27, attended the show. She was photographed standing off to the side of the stage wearing a black baseball cap and black shirt, maintaining a low profile while watching her husband ​sang such hit songs as “Hesitate.”

Earlier that day, reports surfaced that the pair were heading towards a divorce after four years of marriage, with Joe having contacted multiple Los Angeles divorce attorneys in preparation to file.

The couple were “at a crossroads” in their relationship, In Touch first reported back in June.

“Things are tense between them,” a source told In Touch at the time. “The two have a lot on their plate right now. … It’s not surprising that there’s tension between them. But they love each other, so whatever it is they’re going through, their friends and family are confident the two will work it all out.”

Their last public appearance together was at the opening night of the Jonas Brothers’ latest tour in New York City on August 12, where the band played at Yankees Stadium. “Long long New York nights,” Sophie captioned a series of photos from the night.

Joe and Sophie began dating in 2016 while she was still starring on the HBO smash Game of Thrones, after he asked her out via a DM, as the two had been following each other on Instagram. They decided to meet in person and sparks flew after an evening out at a British pub. Sophie made their relationship Instagram official on New Year’s Day 2017 with a picture of Joe on a boat in Miami.

Later that year, the couple announced their engagement in matching Instagram posts on October 15, 2017. Each shared a photo of Sophie’s hand with her pear-cut engagement ring sitting atop Joe’s. “She said yes,” Joe wrote in his caption while she noted, “I said yes.”

Phil McGraw‘s podcast “Phil in the Blanks.” Sophie credited Joe with helping learn to love herself after a battle with depression, opening up about the topic during April 2019 appearance on Dr.s podcast “Phil in the Blanks.” Queen Money! See Sophie Turner’s Net Worth Amid Joe Jonas Split Rumors “I don’t think I love myself at all, but I’m now with someone that makes me realize that I do have some redeeming qualities, I suppose,” she said. “And when someone tells you they love you every day, it makes you really think about why that is and I think it makes you love yourself a bit more. So yeah, I love myself.” Sophie added, “I feel safe around him.I won’t be judged by him. He’s seen the worst.”

The couple surprised fans by tying the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, 2019. An Elvis impersonator officiated while country duo Dan + Shay performed their hit “Speechless.” The newlyweds followed it up with a formal destination wedding on June 29, 2019, at a luxury chateau in Provence, France. Joe and Sophie welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in July 2020, and had a second daughter — whose name has yet to be revealed — in July 2022.