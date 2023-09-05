Joe girls everywhere are stunned over the news that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are calling it quits after four years of marriage. The successful musician and Game of Thrones actress tied the knot in May 2019, but the DNCE frontman filed for divorce in September 2023, leading fans to wonder if Joe and Sophie signed a prenuptial agreement before their wedding.

When Did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Up?

On September 3, 2023, Joe and Sophie found themselves in the headlines when reports surfaced that the Disney alum was seeking out a divorce attorney. Despite wearing his wedding ring during his Austin, Texas, show that evening, Joe filed for divorce in Miami-Dade County, Florida, two days later. In Touch confirmed the news at the time via online court records, and – according to multiple reports – the singer cited that his marriage to the actress was “irretrievably broken.”

Did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Sign a Prenuptial Agreement?

Given that both Joe and Sophie were successful in their own careers, a prenuptial agreement wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility. The estranged spouses did sign a prenup, according to multiple reports, and their divorce documents hinted that it was put in place before their May 2019 wedding. Details within the agreement have yet to be confirmed, but sources close to the couple told The Blast that the prenup is “ironclad.”

Regarding their careers, sources claimed that both Joe and Sophie will be allowed to keep royalties from their respective projects. Any property owned by them individually will reportedly stay in their name, and their shared home will likely be sold and profit split between them, according to the insiders. Details including spousal and child support have yet to be determined as of publication.

How Many Children Do Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Have?

Joe and Sophie welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in July 2020. Though he maintains a very private personal life, Joe did express what becoming a dad meant to him.

“It’s been forced time at home — I’m always on the go; I’m always moving and traveling and touring,” he said at the time. “To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back. I’m so thankful and grateful.”

The estranged couple welcomed their second child, a daughter, in July 2022. Her name has not yet been revealed as of publication.