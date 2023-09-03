It’s over between Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner as the pair are reportedly heading towards a divorce after four years of marriage.

Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, have been having problems for months and are heading for divorce, according to multiple reports. The singer has reportedly been in contact with multiple divorce attorneys in Los Angeles and is preparing to file.

As In Touch first reported back in June, the couple were “at a crossroads” in their relationship.

“Things are tense between them,” a source told In Touch at the time. “The two have a lot on their plate right now. … It’s not surprising that there’s tension between them. But they love each other, so whatever it is they’re going through, their friends and family are confident the two will work it all out.”

The pair first met in 2016, when Sophie was starring in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. “We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue,” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK in May 2019. They decided to meet in person and hit it off after spending the evening at a British pub.

“He didn’t bring security. He brought a friend, and they drank just as hard as the rest of us. I remember the two of us spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we just found a space far in the corner and we just talked,” she added of their first night out. “We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I was, like, not bored. It wasn’t contrived. It wasn’t small talk — it was just so easy. And soon we were, like, inseparable. I went on tour with him.”

Sophie made their relationship Instagram official on New Year’s Day 2017 with a picture of Joe on a boat in Miami. “Miami Daze,” she captioned the snap.

One year into dating, the “Cake By The Ocean” singer popped the question, announcing the news via social media with a simple, “She said yes.”

“It’s lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there’s a drive that comes with your career,” Sophie said, opening up to Marie Claire.

The former couple shocked fans after they walked down the aisle in a Las Vegas wedding chapel in front of his brothers, Elvis and Diplo, following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. While they exchanged Ring Pops at the time, Joe later revealed they “had to get legally married in the states,” before their larger destination wedding.

“We thought it’d be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out, and do an impromptu wedding. And we actually had some people that I didn’t really even know that well there,” he explained to GQ.

The following month, they exchanged vows in a stunning ceremony at Le Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, in front of family and friends. Throughout their four years of marriage, the couple welcomed two children together: Daughter Willa in July 2020, and baby No. 2, in July 2022.

Their last public appearance together was at the opening night of the Jonas Brothers’ latest tour in New York City on August 12.

“long long New York nights,” Sophie captioned a series of photos from the night.

A rep for Joe did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment. A rep for Sophie declined In Touch’s request for comment.