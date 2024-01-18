Sophie Turner dropped the “wrongful retention” claim against her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, three months after she filed the lawsuit regarding custody arrangements for their daughters.

A U.S. judge approved to dismiss the filing after Sophie, 27, and Joe, 34, signed a consent plan that was approved by a UK judge on January 11, according to legal documents viewed by People on Wednesday, January 17.

The Game of Thrones actress initially filed the claim on September 20, 2023, allegedly that Joe had withheld their daughters’ passports and had prevented them from returning to her native England. In the filing, Sophie asked for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.”

The former couple – who share daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 18 months – agreed to have the filing dismissed “with prejudice, and without attorneys’ fees, expenses, costs and/or disbursements awarded to either party” after they came to terms on their parenting agreement last week.

One day after Sophie filed the initial claim, Joe released a statement denying her allegations. “After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce,” his rep told In Touch in a statement at the time. “The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago.”

“Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids. They have been with her since that meeting,” the statement continued. “Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup.”

The pair reached a temporary agreement to keep Willa and Delphine in New York City in September 2023, while the interim consent order stated that Sophie and Joe had to keep their daughters in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York until they came to a mutual agreement.

The “Hesitate” singer and Do Revenge actress eventually agreed to an interim custody plan in October 2023. “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We look forward to being great coparents.”

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in Miami-Dade County on September 5, 2023, stating that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

They broke their silence by issuing a joint statement one day later. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” Joe and Sophie wrote in a statement shared via both of their Instagram accounts on September 6, 2023. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”