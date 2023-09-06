Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have broken their silence one day after he filed for divorce.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, wrote in a statement shared on both of their Instagram accounts on Wednesday, September 6. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Speculation that the pair were headed for a split began when reports surfaced that Joe had been in contact with multiple divorce attorneys in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 3. The Jonas Brothers member and Game of Thrones alum were reportedly having trouble for months leading up to the news, while they hit a “crossroads” earlier this year.

“Things are tense between them,” an insider told In Touch at the time. “The two have a lot on their plate right now. … It’s not surprising that there’s tension between them. But they love each other, so whatever it is they’re going through, their friends and family are confident the two will work it all out.”

Joe and Sophie seemingly tried to deny split rumors during the Jonas Brothers concert on September 3, where the “Hesitate” singer was noticeably wearing his wedding band on stage. Meanwhile, a woman that appeared to be Sophie was seen watching the concert offstage.

Despite their attempts to make it look like they’re marriage was fine, Joe eventually filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 5. He cited the reason for their breakup was because their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to paperwork filed in Miami-Dade County.

Joe and Sophie first met in 2016 when the “Cake by the Ocean” singer slid into her DM’s. They spent weeks communicating online before they met in person at a British pub when his band was touring in the U.K.

In October 2017, Joe proposed to Sophie after one year of dating. They got married for the first time during a spontaneous Las Vegas wedding ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. Sophie and Joe tied the knot for a second time in front of friends and family during a ceremony in Sarrians, Francen at Le Château de Tourreau the next month.

James Devaney/GC Images

They welcomed baby No. 1, daughter Willa, in July 2020, followed by their second child in July 2022. The former couple has kept both of their children out of the spotlight and has chosen to not publicly reveal their second child’s name.

Despite maintaining their childrens’ privacy, Joe previously gave insight into what it’s like to be a father one year after Willa was born.

“It’s been forced time at home — I’m always on the go; I’m always moving and traveling and touring,” the Camp Rock star said while appearing on CBS This Morning in May 2021. “To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back. I’m so thankful and grateful.”