Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Children: Their Family Has 2 Daughters

Joe Jonas and estranged wife Sophie Turner shocked fans after the musician filed for divorce on September 5, 2023, after four years of marriage. Though the pair decided to end their romantic relationship, Joe and Sophie will remain coparents to their two children, leaving fans curious about their family life.

Who Are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Family Members?

Joe and his musically inclined brothers, Kevin and Nick Jonas, turned into the ultimate family band when they formed the Jonas Brothers in 2005. The trio also share youngest brother, Frankie Jonas.

The Jonas Brothers are now Jonas daddies and eldest brother Kevin was the first to enter parenthood. Kevin and wife Danielle Jonas (née Deleasa) share daughters Alena and Valentina while Nick and wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter via surrogate in January 2022.

Kevin, Nick and Joe decided to go their separate ways in their careers and put a pause on the Jonas Brothers in 2013. The former Disney stars decided to reform the band six years later and kicked off their world tour in 2023.

“That break really allowed them to take a big step back and work through their issues,” a source exclusively told Life & Style that August. “It brought a whole new dynamic to the group, and they’re all so much happier.”

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sophie, for her part, has two older brothers ​in James and Will ​Turner and was supposed to be a twin.

“I did have a twin that died in my mum’s stomach, and a psychic told me that it was a girl!” she said during a “Wired Web’s Most-Searched Questions” video in 2019.

When Did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Welcome Baby No. 1?

The middle Jonas Brother and Game of Thrones actress expanded their family in July 2020, after the birth of their daughter Willa.

Upon entering parenthood, Joe and Sophie committed to giving their daughter a private life amidst their careers in the spotlight.

That being said, the Camp Rock actor shared what it was like being a dad almost one year after Willa’s birth.

“It’s been forced time at home — I’m always on the go; I’m always moving and traveling and touring,” he said during a May 2021 appearance on CBS This Morning. “To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back. I’m so thankful and grateful.”

As the pair successfully kept their daughter’s identity under wraps, Sophie accidentally posted a video online exposing Willa’s face two years later. Upon realizing the mishap, the England native begged fans to not only refrain from watching the since-deleted video, but to also “delete” it from the internet.

“We have always advocated for our kids’ rights to privacy, so sharing this publicly is something that is against anything I stand for,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private. If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake.”

When Was Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s Second Child Born?

While keeping their family life private, Sophie and Joe never announced they were expecting baby No. 2. However, they didn’t care to keep it a complete secret as Sophie rocked her growing baby bump at red carpet events like the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March 2022 and the Met Gala two months later.

Joe and the X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress has yet to publicly address the birth and name of baby No. 2 after People reported they welcomed a baby girl in July 2022.

Why Did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Divorce?

In Touch reported that Joe and Sophie “hit a rough patch” and things were “tense” between them in March 2023.

“The two have a lot on their plate right now,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time.

Multiple reports claimed they split six months later, although neither ​Joe nor Sophie addressed the split rumors.

Joe sported his wedding band while performing at a Jonas Brothers concert in Austin, Texas on September 3 and Sophie was ​seemingly in attendance.

Although fans believe that was the pair’s subtle way of saying everything was OK, Joe filed for divorce days later on September 5.

According to the online court documents viewed by In Touch, Joe stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and reportedly requested joint custody of their daughters.