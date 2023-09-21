Sophie Turner is suing her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, and has demanded that their daughters be returned to England after they were “wrongfully retained, according to legal documents viewed by In Touch.

The Game of Thrones alum, 27, requested that their two kids be returned to England, according to paperwork filed in New York City on Thursday, September 21. The former couple share daughter Willa, 3, and a daughter who was previously identified in court documents as D., 14 months.

The complaint filed against Joe, 34, calls for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.” Sophie’s legal team claimed that the “wrongful retention” began on Wednesday, September 20.

Sophie alleged that she and Joe agreed to declare England as their daughters’ “forever home” during a conversation that took place in December 2022. They planned to “select a school for their older daughter in England, and settle their family in England.”

Prior to their split, the former couple sold their home in Miami, Florida, and were in the process of buying a house in the English countryside in April.

In the paperwork, Sophie claimed that she and Joe agreed to let their children join him on the Jonas Brothers’ current tour because he had more time during the day to spend with them as she films her upcoming series, Joan. Despite agreeing to the arrangement, Sophie said she had “hesitation” about the “temporary arrangement.”

The paperwork also detailed the end of their marriage, noting that it happened “very suddenly” after they had an argument on August 15. Joe filed for divorce on September 5, while the Do Revenge actress claimed she learned about their split “from the media.”

Two weeks after they called it quits, Sophie claimed she met up with Joe to discuss the next steps regarding custody. The petition alleged that she “reiterated” the plan to to move their daughters to England, though Joe said he no longer agreed with the idea.

“The Father has possession of the children’s passports,” according to the document. “He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother.”

Joe’s attorney allegedly confirmed to Sophie’s legal team on Tuesday, September 19, that he would not return their daughters’ passports and would not provide consent for them to move.

In response to her lawsuit, Joe’s representative issues a scathing statement, categorizing Sophie’s suit as “misleading.”

“The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother,” the statement read. “Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the U.K. and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

It continued, “Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sophie and Joe began dating in 2016, while they tied the knot in 2019. One day after the “Hesitate” singer filed for divorce, the duo took to Instagram on September 6 to issue a joint statement about their split.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” Sophie and Joe wrote at the time. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

While neither of them have revealed the exact reason behind their split, an insider exclusively told In Touch they had been “having marriage trouble for close to a year.”

“Since welcoming their second child [in 2022], they’ve struggled with the demands of parenthood and their careers and balancing all of that with their personal goals,” the source noted.