Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner seemed to have a fairytale romance after he initially slid into her DM’s, leading to a first date where sparks flew. After getting engaged in October 2017, the pair couldn’t wait until their June 2019 destination wedding in a French château to become husband and wife, tying the knot in a quickie Las Vegas ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards a month prior.

The couple became parents when they welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020 and added a second little girl to their family in July 2022. However, something changed in their seemingly happy family, as Joe filed for divorce on September 5, 2023, according to court records viewed by In Touch, with multiple reports stating the singer claimed their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Scroll down to see photos of Joe and Sophie’s relationship history.