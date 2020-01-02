After Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice had a fight on the Wednesday, January 1, episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey over money, the businessman cleared the air on their relationship status — just a few weeks after In Touch confirmed their split. “Hmm!! After all these years, I don’t think it’s a secret we fight!!” the 47-year-old wrote on Instagram after the episode. “But I love being married. It’s so great to find one special person like Teresa! In that scene, what you all missed my point?? Outer shell don’t define a person! My princess looks good in anything. A dress won’t define her! She is [an] amazing human being! #Blessed father. (Family forgets there is a time difference — fills me in.)”

Joe added in the comments, “I don’t know where we stand, though. She is a good mom, and we are ordinary people [who] fought and will always be.” Even though the former flames — who share Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — are no longer together, fans are still rooting for them to reunite. One person wrote, “Y’all gotta fight for each other! You’re good people! God bless you both!” while another echoed, “You’re so right, Joe! People fight. It happens. Beautiful family.” A third chimed in, writing, “Us looking in, it seems like it’s over marriage wise. I wish it wasn’t. I want you all to be together.”

Courtesy of Joe Giudice/Instagram

During the reality show, Teresa, 47, took Gia to get a prom dress, and Joe asked his estranged wife how much the outfit would cost. “You got nothing to do, all you do is go shopping, and you spend money,” he said on the phone. “Your mother is like Robin Hood. She takes from her husband and spends it all on the stores. … The money that you spend on nails and hair, you’d be able to retire on!”

The brunette beauty clapped back, saying, “I’m not taking from my husband, though. You haven’t been here in three years. How am I spending your money? I’m working on my own, busting my ass, trying to take care of our four daughters. You didn’t leave me with millions in the bank account, you left me with nothing. I paid off all our debt, taking care of our four daughters and doing it all by myself. And I’m spending a lot of money on lawyers.”

The mom of four even revealed Joe had made her sign a prenup before they walked down the aisle. “I just felt when you love someone, you don’t do that,” she confessed. “I wasn’t going to go through with it, but being Italian, you know, I have old-school parents, that’s an embarrassing thing to just call off a wedding.”

After Joe completed his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March, he was transferred to ICE custody until October. He then requested to live in Italy — where he was born — until everything is settled. Recently, his daughters spent the holidays with their father while Teresa was spotted celebrating with her ex Anthony Delorenzo.

It wasn’t a total surprise Teresa and Joe went their separate ways after 20 years of marriage since they had been through some ups and downs over the past couple of years. “Teresa and Joe have split, but everyone saw it coming,” a source told In Touch. “Even their daughters knew it was coming and the recent trip to Italy was all about spending quality time together and discussing the real issue at hand — they were splitting up.”

Bravo

At the end of the day, it seems like everything worked out for the best. “Teresa and Joe explained that they would always be their parents, and respect each other, but it was time for them to go their separate ways,” a second source told In Touch exclusively. “The girls got it, all four of them understood the situation.”

We’ll just wait and see what happens with their family dynamic.