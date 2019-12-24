Joe Giudice Reunites With His Daughters in Italy Before the Holidays — Watch the Sweet Clip!

Reunited and it feels so good! Joe Giudice greeted his four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — on Tuesday, December 24, at the airport in Italy. However, one person that wasn’t in attendance? His estranged wife, Teresa Giudice. “They are so cute. So happy,” the 47-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star captioned the sweet clip of himself hugging and embracing his children.

In another video, one person was trying to help the girls all fit their suitcases into the car. “Think we can do this?” Joe asked. “Hi, girls. Welcome to Italy again. I love you. They are so cute. Love you,” he told his kiddos before they got into the vehicle. “Merry Christmas. Packed to the gills,” he wrote on Instagram.

Courtesy of Joe Giudice/Instagram

Of course, fans were excited that Joe is going to get to spend time with his family during the holiday season. One person wrote, “Great Christmas presents!!!” while another echoed, “This is a beautiful moment.” A third person chimed in, writing, “Very happy you have your beautiful girls with you. Merry Christmas.”

It’s been quite a year for the Italy native — who completed a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March and then was transferred to ICE custody until October — so it’s refreshing to see him with his loved ones.

Despite Teresa, 47, visiting her husband overseas in October, the couple couldn’t make it work. In Touch confirmed the former flames called it quits on December 17. “Teresa and Joe have split, but everyone saw it coming,” a source dished. “Even their daughters knew it was coming and the recent trip to Italy was all about spending quality time together and discussing the real issue at hand — they were splitting up.”

While it will be a change for their daughters, it seems like they are OK with the new arrangement. “Teresa and Joe explained that they would always be their parents, and respect each other, but it was time for them to go their separate ways,” a second source told In Touch exclusively. “The girls got it, all four of them understood the situation.”

Courtesy Gia Giudice/Instagram

Meanwhile, Joe has been keeping busy at the gym while Teresa has been hanging out with family and friends before the holidays. Additionally, the pair looks like they are keeping things cordial as Teresa left a flirty note on Joe’s Instagram page recently.

It doesn’t get any better than celebrating Christmas in Italy, right?