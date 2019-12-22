Does Teresa Giudice have a new man in her life? The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was spotted getting cozy with a hunky man named Anthony Delorenzo, a.k.a “Tony the pool guy,” just days after her split from estranged husband, Joe Giudice. Most RHONJ fans will recognize Tony because he appeared on a recent episode of the hit Bravo reality TV series. Keep scrolling below to learn more about the hunky NJ native.

Teresa and Tony enjoyed breakfast together

According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Tony wrapped his arm around Teresa, 47, as they headed into a New Jersey restaurant together on Saturday, December 20. They were dressed casually for their morning outing, Teresa wore a black puffer jacket and jeans and boots, while Tony wore sweatpants, a sweatshirt and sneakers. The pair were all smiles and they even shared a hug together.

Just friends

Even though Teresa and Tony showed a little PDA and looked cozy during their outing, Giudice family lawyer James Leonard denied there was anything going on romantically between the longtime friends. “People should spend time with their families and enjoy the Christmas holiday, not worry about Teresa Giudice eating breakfast with a longtime friend,” he said in a statement to Us Weekly.

Teresa and Tony go way back

Tony has appeared on a few episodes of RHONJ, and his most recent appearance was during an episode that aired on November 20. In the scene, Tony was over Teresa’s house and working on installing a pool in her backyard for her four daughters, whom she shares with her estranged husband, Joe. But it seemed like things got super flirty between Tre and Tony before her brother, Joe Gorga, showed up.

“So, when’s it gonna be done? I just want it done for the summer for my girls,” Teresa told Tony. “If I get things done for customers that I didn’t grow up with my whole life, you know I’m gonna get it done for you,” Tony told Teresa and they both smiled. She placed his hand on his wrist and Tony added that they’ve known each other for 41 years. Teresa said Tony, his brother, her and her brother would all play football together and Tony would always “tackle” her. “It was love,” Tony said. Teresa then wondered why she didn’t take Tony as her date to prom. Before heading into the house to chat with her brother Joe, Teresa gave Tony a kiss on the cheek and a hug. “Look at you, mama mia,” Joe, 40, teased his sister. “You want him, huh?”