Keeping herself distracted? Teresa Giudice uploaded several videos of her Christmas Eve celebrations with her family on December 24, but there was one familiar face in attendance — her ex Anthony Delorenzo, a.k.a. “Tony the pool guy.” The 47-year-old reality starlet looked like she was having a great time with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, and their three kids — Antonia Gorga, 14, Gino, 12, and Joey, 9 — in addition to her father, Giacinto Gorga.

Throughout the night, the reality starlet took photos with her family in addition to belting out some tunes while they were drinking and chatting. Even though the brunette beauty — who shares Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 with her estranged husband, Joe Giudice — didn’t post any photos with her rumored beau, he appeared in some of Melissa’s videos on social media. “I just want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. Tony, Merry Christmas,” the 40-year-old RHONJ star said. “We’re the new couple,” he replied.

Courtesy of Melissa Gorga/Instagram

It wouldn’t be a total shock if Teresa and Tony — who dated as teenagers — rekindled their romance since the duo were spotted enjoying a meal together in New Jersey on Saturday, December 20. The mom of four wore a black jacket with jeans and boots while Tony sported a sweatshirt and sneakers for the occasion. Tony wrapped his arm around Tre, and they even shared a hug, according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

Despite showing some PDA, the Giudice family lawyer James Leonard cleared the air about the rumors. “People should spend time with their families and enjoy the Christmas holiday, not worry about Teresa Giudice eating breakfast with a longtime friend,” he said in a statement to Us Weekly.

However, the Bravo personality is clearly missing her daughters since she shared some snaps of them on her Instagram Stories while they are in Italy with the 47-year-old businessman.

Recently, Joe and Teresa called it quits after 20 years of marriage, but it wasn’t a surprise since the two had been through some ups and downs throughout the past couple of years. “Teresa and Joe have split, but everyone saw it coming,” a source told In Touch. “Even their daughters knew it was coming and the recent trip to Italy was all about spending quality time together and discussing the real issue at hand — they were splitting up.”

Courtesy of Joe Gorga/Instagram

Ultimately, it seems like everything worked out for the best, and the girls will be just fine. “Teresa and Joe explained that they would always be their parents, and respect each other, but it was time for them to go their separate ways,” a second source told In Touch exclusively. “The girls got it, all four of them understood the situation.”

Hopefully, Teresa was able to enjoy the holiday festivities! Now, we will have to wait and see what happens with Tony.