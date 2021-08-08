Short Shorts! Jinger Duggar Shows Off Legs While Out for Walk in L.A.

Short Shorts! ‘Counting On’ Alum Jinger Duggar Shows Off Legs While Out for Walk in L.A.

Summer style! Former Counting On star Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) showed off her legs in a pair of short shorts while out for a walk with her children in Los Angeles on Friday, August 6.

Jinger, 27, paired her midthigh-length denim cut-offs with a classic white tee and a pair of colorful sneakers. She tied her shoulder-length hair back into a low ponytail with a scrunchie. She pushed her kids — daughter Felicity, 3, and daughter Evangeline, 8 months, whom she shares with husband Jeremy Vuolo — in a double stroller during her L.A. outing.

The length of Jinger’s shorts may have caused quite the stir if she were still living at home under her parents’ rules. The TLC alum’s parents, Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar, implemented modesty rules for their daughters under which they were only allowed to wear long skirts and long dresses and all hemlines should not be any higher than knee-length. Pants or jeans were not allowed in the Duggar household.

In 2014, Jinger explained her parents’ strict dress code in the book Growing Up Duggar, which she penned with her sisters Jana Duggar, Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) and Jill Dillard (née Duggar). “We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary. We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband,” they explained.

As Jinger grew up and moved away from home to start a life with Jeremy, 33, she also started to adopt her own style — which included pants and jeans. In an October 2019 episode of the family’s now-defunct reality show, Counting On, Jinger revealed she discussed her decision to wear pants with her parents before taking the plunge.

“We had conversations before I started wearing pants and just shared my heart with them and where I saw the Lord leading me,” the Arkansas native explained in a joint confessional interview with her mom. “I was really grateful for their response.”

Michelle, 54, added, “It’s OK that my kids may have different convictions than me. I know that He’s leading them. And that’s the most important thing, is their walk, their relationship with God.”

