They’re fans! Counting On stars Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, supported Kanye West‘s Jesus Is King album following his ongoing drama with his wife Kim Kardashian.

“Please tell me that the record in the background is Kanye’s ‘Jesus Is King’ or ‘Sunday Service Choir!!!’” one eagle-eyed fan commented on Duggar’s Instagram post of her husband recording their podcast “Hope We Hold” on Monday, July 28. “We love that in our house!”

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

Vuolo confirmed the couple indeed have West’s album on display in their home. “Yes! Vinyl and tape,” he replied. Previously, Vuolo and Duggar attended Kanye’s Sunday Service in October 2019 and loved it. “I think, honestly, from an artistic, from a musical perspective, it was one of the greatest pieces of art, pieces of musical art that I’ve ever witnessed live. It was astonishing,” Vuolo said about the performance on Instagram.

The reality stars, who are currently expecting their second child together, clearly still support the rapper despite his recent family drama. On July 19, West claimed the KKW mogul considered aborting daughter North West at his first campaign rally for the 2020 presidential election in South Carolina, before bursting into tears. West shared “private matters that Kim would never want discussed,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time. “She’s scared of where [this] is headed and what he may do next.”

Following the rally, tensions between Kardashian and West grew after he went on a now-deleted Twitter rant, in which he seemingly accused his wife of cheating on him with Meek Mill. His fellow rapper denied the allegations and West went on to publicly apologize to the reality star.

On Monday, July 27, the couple reunited in Wyoming where they share a home. They were spotted having a heated conversation in a parked car and Kim looked visibly upset.

Despite her marital troubles, Kardashian is “trying to hold it together” another source exclusively told In Touch. “Kim and Kanye have had problems in their marriage. It’s a lost cause,” the source explained. “Kanye’s recent actions, and what he said about North, is the final nail in the coffin. Kim can’t stop crying and is a nervous wreck.”

It seems Duggar and Vuolo still respect West as an artist despite his recent behavior.