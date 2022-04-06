What a stunner! Jill Duggar got a mommy makeover ahead of the birth of her third child. She had her sandy blonde locks dyed platinum blonde on Tuesday, April 6, for an exciting new look. It definitely sets her apart from her sisters, who all have similar natural brunette hair colors.

Jill, 30, headed to Fayetteville, Arkansas’ Blonde Salon to have her coloring work done. The photos of the gorgeous results came courtesy of her stylist, Michelle Gambo, who posted the photos to her Instagram Stories. Over the photo of a smiling Jill with her cascading light blonde locks, the stylist wrote, “I mean …” with a red heart emoji.

The former Counting On star has been going gradually lighter from her natural light brown hair color before making the jump to full-on platinum blonde. She went to Michelle in November 2021 where Jill got her hair dyed a dirty blonde shade where some of her brown hair was still visible. She captioned the hair makeover Instagram photo at the time, “So … I did a thing today.” Now, Jill has gone all in with being light blonde!

The new hair color came on the heels of Jill thrilling fans by rocking a pair of skinny maternity jeans that she modeled for Instagram followers on March 30. The reality star noted in the caption, “I was to that point … when you’ve waited just a little too late in the pregnancy and the buttonhole/rubber-band & belly-band trick just isn’t cutting it anymore!”

Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, revealed they are expecting baby No. 3 in a February 27 announcement on their family blog. “We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!” Jill and Derick, 32, wrote, adding, “We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far, and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!” Jill had revealed in October 2021 that she suffered a miscarriage.

The couple shared on March 24 that they’re having a third son. He will join big brothers Israel David, 7, and Samuel, 4. Jill and Derrick were supposed to find out the sex of the baby several weeks earlier, but the couple revealed on March 10 that they both tested positive for COVID.

It turned out to be a blessing, as the appointment where they found out if a son or daughter was on the way fell during Israel’s spring break from school. That meant the whole family was at the doctor’s appointment where, “We all found out together that another little boy would be joining the Dillard tribe!” Jill wrote on the family’s blog

Scroll down for photos of Jill’s new platinum blonde hair makeover.