Congratulations are in order for Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard! The couple are gearing up to welcome a third boy to their growing brood.

Jill, 30, and Derick, 32, revealed the sex of their third child together in a blog post shared on Wednesday, Mach 23. They announced the news alongside photos of sons Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4.

“We had originally planned on finding out our baby’s gender earlier, a couple weeks ago, but COVID hit our family and we had to delay the exciting revelation,” the couple wrote. “However, this turned out to be a blessing in disguise because by the time we were able to reschedule, Israel was on spring break. This meant our whole family could be together for the appointment, as we all found out together that another little boy would be joining the Dillard tribe!”

The day of their sex reveal was “special,” according to the post. The family are breakfast together at a “local restaurant” and “did a little shopping before heading to our appointment to learn the exciting news.”

Courtesy of Jill Duggar/Instagram

The couple added, “We are thankful to have a healthy baby boy due in July! Your continued prayers are much appreciated.”

Ahead of the sex reveal, Jill and Derick announced on March 10 that they had tested positive for COVID-19 amid the 19 Kids and Counting alum’s pregnancy.

“Give me all the hot liquids and cough drops please!!” Jill shared via Instagram at the time. “Derick & I tested + for covid for the first time and it’s not fun!”

But, despite their positive test results, they still celebrated Derick’s birthday, “even though it was different than we’d originally hoped.” The former reality star concluded her post, writing, “Prayers appreciated for quick recoveries and for baby to stay healthy too!”

Jill and Derick shared their pregnancy announcement on February 27, revealing their “little secret” in a family blog post, which came after they suffered a miscarriage in October 2021.

“Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby,” they shared at the time. “We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!”

The family added, “We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far, and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!”