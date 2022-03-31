Baby on board! A very pregnant Jill Duggar shared a photo of her baby bump in skinny jeans via Instagram on Wednesday, March 30, while out shopping.

The Counting On alum, 30, posed in a fitting room mirror, pointing to her bursting belly and wearing unzipped pants. “Got out in the rain today with a couple of my favorite people to get some maternity jeans and thankfully found a pair!” She wrote. “I was to that point … when you’ve waited just a little too late in the pregnancy and the button hole/rubber-band & belly-band trick just isn’t cutting it anymore! Anyone else feel me?”

Courtesy of Jill Duggar/Instagram

Jill announced her third pregnancy with husband Derick Dillard on February 27, after being open about their struggles with her previous miscarriage to baby River Bliss. The couple have two other children, Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4.

The family of four resides in Arkansas and were subject to the tornado that recently took place in the area. The mom of two addressed how the family was doing in wake of the natural disaster.

“Also, thanks to those who have reached out to check on us regarding the tornado that came through our area this morning! It did hit the next town over from ours, but we are all safe, thankfully,” she confirmed. “Our sirens were going off early this morning and we did have to hunker down for a bit though.”

Fans were quick to provide their unyielding support, writing, “How u feeling?” A second one commented, “Glad that everyone is safe! Your belly is adorable! Another healthy baby boy!” While a third wrote, “We’re under tornado watch in KY tonight — hunkering down! Couldn’t be any cuter Jill! Motherhood has always looked so beautiful on you.”

The reality star has 18 siblings, one of which recently made a splash in the headlines for wearing pants to her brother’s wedding. Jill’s sister, Jinger Duggar, sported a pair of white dress pants as she posed alongside family members at Jeremiah Duggar’s nuptials. The fashion move was not only controversial because of tradition, but also because of modesty in the Duggar family. Jinger, 28, was honest about her thoughts on modesty in her book The Hope We Hold. She wrote that she “never found a passage specifically forbidding women from wearing pants.”

Jill is due to give birth this summer, in July 2022.