Power move? Former Counting On star Jill Dillard (née Duggar) dyed her brunette hair for the first time and debuted her fierce new look on the Dillard Family blog.

“So … I did a thing today,” the former reality TV star, 30, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, November 30, teasing a link to her and her husband’s blog that showcases her lighter hair color.

“BREAKING NEWS! [Jill Dillard] goes BLONDE. Jill had level 6 virgin hair to start,” Michelle Gambo, the Arkansas hairstylist behind the coloring, shared along with transformation pictures and videos of an overjoyed Jill.

“Oh my word! You nailed it!” Jill happily said in the video.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum shared her bold new style on the same day that her brother Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial began. During the first day, jurors were selected and Jill, along with her brother Jedidiah “Jed” Duggar, were included on a list of potential witnesses. It is not known if the siblings will serve as witnesses for the prosecution or defense.

Josh, 33, was arrested on April 29 and charged with one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. He pleaded not guilty on April 30.

During an evidentiary hearing on Monday, November 29, Josh’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, appeared before the judge after he was subpoenaed by the prosecution to discuss his son’s past molestation controversy. The defense has moved to exclude the evidence from the trial. At this time, it is unknown if U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks, who is overseeing the trial, will rule if testimony regarding Josh’s molestation scandal would be allowed as evidence during the trial.

In 2015, In Touch obtained a police report from 2006 through the Freedom of Information Act. The report revealed that Josh, who was a teenager at the time, inappropriately touched five underage girls while they slept.

Jill and her sister Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) came forward as two of Josh’s victims during an interview with Megyn Kelly in June 2015.

Some fans believe that the change-up in Jill’s hair color is connected to her inclusion on the list of potential witnesses.

“It’s your power look. Walk in there like you own the place,” a follower commented on Jill’s Instagram post, possibly meaning the courthouse. Other fans agreed with the comment, adding, “100%!!!” and, “THIS. YES MA’AM.”

“Jill, you have the support of all of us,” another Instagram user wrote. “That is the hair of a confident, strong woman who is incredibly brave.”

More fans promised to pray for Jill and to send her strength during the upcoming days.

“You are [so] ready!” a follower wrote. “Go. Get. Them.”