‘Counting On’ Alums Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Have 1st Family Outing With Baby Freddy: See Photos

Keeping cool! Counting On alums Jill (née Duggar) and husband Derick Dillard took their entire family of five on their “first outing” after welcoming son Frederick “Freddy” Michael Dillard, and by the looks of it, it was a sweet excursion.

Sharing photos of their day out with Frederick, whom the couple welcomed on July 7, and sons Israel, 7, and Samuel, 5, Jill revealed that the family went to Braum’s Ice Cream Shop for “frozen yogurt” on Monday, July 25.

In the photos, Jill, 31, and Derick, 33, get some help bringing their newborn into the ice cream shop with Israel and Samuel clipping in Frederick into his stroller.

The family seemed to enjoy their frosty froyo, with Jill saying their first trip together “had to be” to Braum’s.

The TLC couple recently revealed the special importance behind Frederick’s name in a family blog post that let fans know the little one had arrived.

“Frederick means ‘Peaceful Ruler’ and Michael means ‘Gift from God,'” they wrote about the moniker’s unique and heartfelt meaning. “The name Frederick also holds special meaning for us since it’s Derick’s name with ‘Fre’ added to the front, to make ‘Fre-derick.'”

“Similarly, Derick’s name is a variation of his late dad’s name, Rick, that his parents created by adding ‘de’ to the front of Rick to spell, ‘De-rick,’ literally meaning ‘son of’ (de) Rick,” the twosome continued. “We were excited to settle on the name Frederick and incorporate both Derick’s and his dad’s name, by just adding ‘Fre’ to the beginning of Derick’s name.”

Born via C-section weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measuring 20 inches long, Frederick “decided he wanted to come a little early,” Jill and Derick explained about having their “planned C-section a bit before originally planned.”

Not only did the Dillard family welcome Frederick into their family this summer, Jill and Derick revealed that they had sold their family home in Lowell, Arkansas, and relocated to Siloam Springs, Arkansas, after Derick found a new job after graduating from law school.

Scroll through the photos below to see the family of five’s first outing together.