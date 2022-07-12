Family of five! Counting On alum Jill Dillard (née Duggar) welcomed baby no. 3, a son, with husband Derick Dillard on July 7, 2022. The couple announced the birth of their third child via their family blog.

“‘Freddy’ Frederick Michael Dillard is here!” the post on the Dillard Family blog announced on July 11. “He was born 7/7/2022 at 5:16 p.m. weighing 7lbs. 6oz. and is 20 inches long.”

The couple noted that each of their new baby’s monikers had a very special meaning. “Frederick means ‘Peaceful Ruler’ and Michael means ‘Gift from God.'”

Although Freddy’s due date was “later in July,” their sweet boy came a little earlier than expected and was born one day before big brother Samuel’s birthday. “So, we had our planned C-section a bit before originally planned,” the blog explained.

The pair – who also share sons Israel, 7, and Samuel, 4 – revealed that they were growing their family in February 2022 via their family blog.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret!” Jill wrote in her pregnancy announcement on February 27. “We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!”

The following month, they shared a sweet family photo via Instagram from their gender reveal party. “It’s a boy!! We couldn’t be more excited!” Jill wrote alongside the photo on March 24. “Thinking maybe we should pad our house and turn it into a trampoline park,” she joked while asking “fellow boy moms” for advice.

The big news came just four months after the former reality stars opened up about suffering a miscarriage in October 2021 on their family’s website. “They were full of questions and so excited as we talked about the pregnancy and how they would get to be involved along the way and after the baby was born,” they shared, describing sharing the news with their boys. “However, a few days later we started miscarrying.”

Just one month before welcoming their third son, the Arkansas native and her husband – who tied the knot in June 2014 – announced that they had sold their family home in Lowell, Arkansas, and relocated to Siloam Springs, Arkansas, due to Derick’s new job.

“We’ve been settling in the last couple of weeks and trying to get all the things in order before our baby boy (still no name yet!) is set to arrive next month,” Jill shared on June 4.