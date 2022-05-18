A growing family needs a bigger home! Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and husband Derick Dillard have sold their Lowell, Arkansas, home as she’s pregnant with baby No. 3. The sale of the four-bedroom, two-bathroom abode officially went through on May 12 with a closing price of $305,000, according to a listing view by In Touch.

The one-story brick house features large street-facing windows and a two-car garage. The home itself is 1,486 square-feet, which sits on an 8,276-square-foot lot. The listing revealed that the house includes an “open floor plan, eat-in kitchen, covered back patio and fenced backyard,” which “gives ample space to entertain with friends and family.”

There’s plenty of home-grown goodness coming from the backyard, which “includes an Arkansas black apple tree, blackberry bush, strawberries and sugar snap peas.”

The Counting On alums revealed on April 19 that they were moving and hoped that their old home “brings much joy to the next family who will get to make memories” there. The Dillard Family blog post went on to explain that the pair were selling their beloved house because Derick accepted a new job and that the couple were “super excited for new adventures!”

Jill and Derick purchased the property in April 2019, when it was perfect size for their family of four, which includes son Israel David, 7, and his little brother Samuel, 3. The interior and exterior of the home have appeared numerous times in the family’s social media photos.

The couple announced on February 27 that they’re expecting their third child, after Jill suffered a miscarriage in October 2021 following her finding out she was pregnant.

“We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!” Jill and Derick wrote on their family blog, adding, “We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far, and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!”

That revelation came in a March 24 post on the family’s blog. “We had originally planned on finding out our baby’s gender earlier, a couple weeks ago, but Covid hit our family and we had to delay the exciting revelation,” the pair wrote.

“However, this turned out to be a blessing in disguise because by the time we were able to reschedule, Israel was on spring break. This meant our whole family could be together for the appointment, as we all found out together that another little boy would be joining the Dillard tribe!” they continued with the news about their third baby boy on the way.