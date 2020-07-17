Playing pretend? Jill Dillard (née Duggar) clapped back at claims that she’s falsely presenting her marriage to husband Derick Dillard as “perfect.” After sharing a new post praising her hubby for making her tea in the morning on Friday, July 17, the Counting On alum was met with comments about how her social media posts are fake.

“[You’re] trying [too] hard to convince us you have a perfect marriage,” one troll wrote. “STOP IT!!!!” Jill, 29, frequently shows love for Derick, 31, on social media — but this time she also took the opportunity to set the record straight. “Haha, [I] never said we have a perfect marriage,” she responded. “We are certainly both human with normal problems, but we choose to work through the difficult and enjoy life together.”

Courtesy Jill Duggar/Instagram

It seems some Duggar fans are looking for discord in the Dillard home as Jill’s husband continues to take aim at her father, Jim Bob Duggar, and the family’s TV show. Though an insider exclusively told In Touch the Duggar daughter is doing her best to “stay out” of the family feud, she did seemingly weigh into the fray on July 9. Following her husband’s most recent comments — he accused Jim Bob and TLC of “humiliating and threatening” the couple when they first tried to quit — she took to Instagram to call him her “favorite person.”

The drama may have taken its toll on Jill and Derick’s relationship with her family, but their relationship seems to be as strong as ever. It certainly doesn’t hurt that the law school student revealed they’re in counseling. “There’s definitely been some ups and downs over the past several years, but we’ve been seeing a licensed counselor, which has helped a lot,” he told YouTube vlogger Katie Joy during an interview for her Without a Crystal Ball channel. “God has answered our prayers and has used this to help us work through the pain and stress and grow closer together as a couple.”

Courtesy of Jill Duggar/Instagram

The Dillards also aren’t alone in their quest to shine a light on what goes down behind the scenes with Counting On. Cousin Amy King (née Duggar) has also shown major support for Derick speaking out. In January, she encouraged him to keep it up — and in July, she gushed about how Jill’s smile is “just a bit brighter these days!”

Their relationship may not be “perfect,” but it sounds like the Dillards are putting in the work to keep their relationship happy and healthy.