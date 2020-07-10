Courtesy Jill Duggar/Instagram

Standing by her man? Insiders previously told In Touch Jill Dillard (née Duggar) “tried to stay out” of her husband’s drama with dad Jim Bob Duggar, but now she seems to be supporting Derick Dillard after he publicly accused his father-in-law and TLC of “humiliating and threatening” the Dillards. Just one day after Derick bashed Counting On and those responsible for it, Jill took to Instagram to praise him on Thursday, July 9.

“Lunch with my favorite person,” Jill, 29, captioned a selfie with Derick, 31. In case anyone thought she meant her son Samuel, who could be seen in the back of the photo, she also tagged his handle. The parents were both smiling for the camera as they enjoyed an afternoon out.

The Duggar daughter stayed quiet in the past when her husband spoke out about her family. However, Derick seemingly spoke for both of them when he said there is a “brokenness” in their relationship with the Duggars. Though they only have an issue with Jim Bob, 54, it’s affected their connection with the rest of the family.

“Because our visitation to the Duggar house has been restricted and that is where they and their spouses hang out, we have not been able to see other family [members] as much as we would like,” the law school student told The Sun in June. “That is difficult. … [But] we do try to invite brothers and sisters-in-law over as much as they can come.”

Despite the distance, Jill seems happier than ever. Cousin Amy King (née Duggar), who also opened up about the family and commended Derick for using his voice to “shed some light on some very dark, gray areas,” recently took a moment to point out just how well Jill seems to be doing. Sharing a selfie they snapped together, Amy revealed her cousin’s smile is “just a bit brighter these days.” She added that she’s “so proud” as fans similarly complimented Jill for “forging her own path.”

The mother of two is finding her way in the world, and she’s managing live by her own rules without completely sacrificing her relationships with her siblings. She even reunited with little brother James Duggar so he and her son Samuel could celebrate their July birthdays together. Jill really does seem to be living her best life — and it sounds like her husband is a big part of that.