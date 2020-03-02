Trusting their hearts. Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and her husband, Derick Dillard, are defending their decision to send their son Israel to public school, shortly after they shared an announcement about his kindergarten registration. The former Counting On couple responded to the criticism in the comment section of their new blog post.

After hearing about their plans, one person slammed the public education system and explained why they are against it, which led to a response from Jill, 28, and Derick, 30.

“Oh please don’t send your children to public school! Homeschool them. Public schools are indoctrination centers for evil. I call them farms for the elite,” the comment read on the TLC pair’s recent post. “Poor Israel. This honestly breaks my heart.”

The proud parents later replied and made it clear they gave it a lot of consideration before coming to this conclusion. “Thank you for your concern,” they wrote. “We do try to prayerfully consider each step we take and not just run on autopilot.”

Upon seeing the duo’s reply, some other people were also sharing why they were in favor of sending kids to public school. “I’m a kindergarten teacher and it’s such a wonderful experience for children,” one wrote. “Don’t get me wrong, homeschooling is awesome, but I sure do love my job and the friends I share it with! He’s going to [love] it, you will too!”

Jill and Derick even shared their excitement while talking about the milestone on their blog. “This week we went and got Israel registered for kindergarten. It’s hard to believe he will be five this year! We have already been homeschooling him some, but decided it would be fun to let him go to kindergarten this year. It’s extra special because it’s the same school district Derick enrolled in over 25 years ago,” they wrote, while sharing photos and a video documenting the experience.

In the video, Israel and his little brother, Samuel, were all smiles while visiting the school with their mom and dad. Jill and Derick were also overjoyed when their son passed his screening and did “great,” because it meant he was “ready for kindergarten!”

Even though Jill and her 18 siblings were homeschooled, it looks like she’s ready to give public school a chance.