He seems to be changing his story. Counting On alum Derick Dillard responded to a fan asking how much they get to see the family of his wife, Jill Duggar, and made it sound like it might be more than he’s previously implied.

Derick, 30, shared a few photos on February 19 of himself and Jill, 28, enjoying a Valentine’s Day date night, and someone wrote in the comments, “Do you ever see your family? Just curious.” The former reality star replied, “When we can.”

Courtesy of Derick Dillard/Instagram

Just in case he thought they meant his family, the person then asked Derick, “Jill’s sisters? And all her siblings? [Because] rumors say you don’t have anything to do with them. But I don’t believe a word.” Derick commented back, “Yes, we try to as much as we can 🙂 .”

Courtesy of Derick Dillard/Instagram

To be fair, that’s a very carefully worded answer on the part of the law student. After he shared photos from his family’s Christmas celebration back in December, people asked all sorts of questions in the comments about how much they get to see his wife’s side of the family. He claimed that they try to spend time with them, but that “it’s harder now because we’re not allowed at the house when [her father] [Jim Bob] isn’t there.”

So saying that he and Jill spend what time they “can” with the Duggars is a very telling response from Derick. It could be that they would like to spend more time with her family, but can’t as much as they want to because of restrictions put in place by the Duggar patriarch.

Derick revealed at the same time that his wife “even had to ask JB permission to go over to the house to help her sister when she was in labor because her sister wanted her help, but Jill couldn’t provide the assistance until we got it cleared with JB.” However, he added that there are “no hard feelings,” and that there are “just more things we are aware of now. The truth will always set you free.”

Then in January, a different fan asked the father of two if he still loves the Duggars, and Derick answered simply, “Yes.” So what’s the story here? Do you think Derick and Jill would hang around her family more if it was really an option?

Perhaps this “feud” has just been blown out of proportion by Derick. (We’re gonna go ahead and guess that’s not the case, though.)