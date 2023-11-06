Jessa Duggar 'Nesting' Amid Baby No. 5 Pregnancy [Photo]

Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) is preparing to welcome her fifth child with husband Ben Seewald, and the reality TV alum showed off her growing baby bump as her due date approaches.

“I’m in my third trimester now and starting to hit nesting mode,” Jessa, 30, shared on Instagram on Monday, November 6. “There are always so many things to prep and get ready before a new baby joins the family.”

While the Counting On alum has yet to reveal the gender of baby No. 5, Jessa and Ben first announced they were adding to their family in September.

“After a heartbreaking loss last year, we are so grateful God has blessed us with a rainbow baby,” the TLC personality shared via YouTube on September 9. “Just this past week we found out some wonderful news that our rainbow baby is on the way and we could not be more excited,” she continued, adding the caption, “God is so kind. We’re so thankful for the gift of this precious life.”

Their new addition to the family follows a heartbreaking miscarriage that the reality TV couple suffered at the end of 2022, revealing the devastating news in a February YouTube video titled, “Heartbreak Over the Holidays.” In the video, Jessa and Ben sat with their children Spurgeon, Fern, Ivy and Henry, showing them a drawing of their family — with one added member. After Jessa asked her kids what that meant, Spurgeon, 7, replied, “You’re having a baby.”

Later in the video, the mom of four unveiled photos from an ultrasound, revealing that her doctor told her that while her “sack” looked good, “the baby [did] not.”

“At that moment, I was just in complete shock. I didn’t even have words,” the 19 Kids & Counting alum explained in the clip at the time, referring to the moment when she found out she had lost the baby. “I just immediately started crying. … Ben was there, and he put his arms around me.”

Through all the heartbreak, Jessa remained strong in her faith, saying, “We do know the truth that God is good, and He does care for us.”

That was the first time that Jessa had publicly responded to fan speculation that she was pregnant after previously denying the rumors. In August 2022, Jessa slammed rumors after she wore a loose-fitting dress alongside her husband in an Instagram photo. It caused one fan to ask in the comments, “u expecting again?” to which Jessa replied, “No.”

Jessa and Ben became parents when they welcomed son Spurgeon on November 5, 2015. Baby No. 2, son Henry, followed on February 6, 2017, before daughter Ivy joined the family on May 26, 2019. Their youngest, daughter Fern, was born on July 19, 2021.